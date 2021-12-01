VIP AUDIO 11/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Analysis of Edge-Miz, Becky-Liv, Seth-KO-Big E, Reigns hinting at leaving, WWE roster cuts, NJPW-NOAH, McMahon-Theory, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s special Tuesday episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

The last two episodes of Smackdown and Raw, catching up on what they didn’t get to last week during the holiday week, which included Survivor Series hype, Survivor Series fallout, and establishing the Day One main event for the WWE Title. They discuss the Vince McMahon-Austin Theory dynamic, Kevin Owens manipulating Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods-Roman Reigns, the Edge-Miz exchange, Charlotte and Becky’s latest promos with new opponents, and more.

WWE cutbacks, name by name, including who WWE missed out on and overall thoughts on WWE shortening the bench of available wrestlers and why it’s bad.

The New Japan-NOAH news.

