VIP AUDIO 12/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Machado (AD-FREE): Cody vs. Andrade Street Fight with fire, C.M. Punk and MJF trade verbal jabs, Danielson vs. Angels, more (113 min.)

December 2, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Javier Machado from the “New Japan Pride Podcast” to discuss AEW Dynamite with callers and emails. Discussion points include Cody’s fire spot in his match with Andrade, whether or not the spot was needed, how that spot can directionally define his character moving forward, debate on whether Adam Cole has truly been well positioned thus far in AEW, Bryan Danielson as a heel and early predictions on his match with Adam Page, TBS tournament analysis, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

