VIP AUDIO 12/1 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Brandi setting a table on fire which Cody crashed through, Page-Danielson hype, Soho vs. Statlander, Sting & Darby vs. Gunn Club, more (28 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Brandi Rhodes returning to TV and setting a table on fire which Cody Rhodes crashed through on his way to beating Andrade, Hangman Page-Bryan Danielson hype, Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander, Sting & Darby vs. Gunn Club, and more.

