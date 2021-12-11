News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/10 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A look at some recent happenings in Dragon Gate, All Japan, DDT, and more, along with a check-in ahead of year end 2021. Dragon Dia, Real World Tag League, Nomura, Endo, Natsupoi, more (66 min.)

December 10, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L takes you through some recent major happenings in Dragon Gate, All Japan, and DDT with some huge storyline developments, tournament finals, new stables, and departures. We assess where each promotion stands as we approach year end, and what fans have to look forward to in 2022. Also, as we are nearly at year end, it’s almost time for the FSM 50 – a yearly ranking of pro wrestling’s 50 best in-ring performers, and as a contributor who takes his role very seriously, Alan has been doing homework! We talk catching up on Stardom and some of its stand-out performers along with a sneaky under the radar match from Australia! Check it out.

