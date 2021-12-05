VIP AUDIO 12/4 – WKPWP Post-Show Flashbacks (AD-FREE): (11-28-2016) Sasha-Charlotte with Ric’s return, Becky’s potential, Cesaro & Sheamus at bar, Reigns’s push, live callers (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to two episodes from five years ago this month – one covering Raw with host Wade Keller with co-host Pat McNeill and the other with Wade covering Smackdown solo with live callers.

In the first episode from Nov. 28, 2016, Wade and Pat discuss the just-completed episode of Raw as it went off the air with live callers including reaction to Roman Reigns re-entering the world title picture, the main event Women’s Title change and the Ric Flair appearance at the end, the Cesaro & Sheamus segment contrasted with the Paul Heyman segment, and more.

In the second episode from Nov. 29, 2016, Wade went live right after Smackdown and discussed the largely good episode of Smackdown, with specific points of praise and some points of critique. A good mix of callers join the conversation as they “Live Watch” the premiere episode of “205 Live” in the background. Topics included Austin Aries on commentary on “205 Live,” the final hype for TLC, what might be next for Styles and others on Smackdown, what’s not quite right with American Alpha yet, what’s working with Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch, and much more.

