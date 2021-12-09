SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/8 – WKPWP Keller Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (12-7-2016) Keller & Valley talk Jericho-Owens, Cruiserweights, Alexa, Enzo-Lana, New Day, live callers and emails (89 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:29:20 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-7-2016), Wade is joined by Jim Valley, host of Saturday Morning Wrestling on the PWTorch Livecast line-up. They discussed the remarkable recovery from what Maura Ranallo called last week “the mother of all Styles Clashes,” the great week Alexa Bliss has had, whether Sasha Banks is better off as a heel, the prospects of “205 Live” and how it’s been presented so far, what Noam Darr got right, the introduction of Jack Gallagher, New Day’s potential heel turn, the merit of the return of more squash matches, dissecting the Enzo and Lana hotel room angle, and more with various topics provided by callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO