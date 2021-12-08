News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Lindberg, Stoup, and Hazelwood talk Gargano’s future, Von Wagner vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Carmelo Hayes vs. Dexter Lumis, more (133 min.)

December 8, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg, Tom Stoup, and Bruce Hazelwood start the show off with callers and talking about the December 7, 2021 episode of NXT including Gargano’s future, Von Wagner vs. Kyle O’Reilly, and Carmelo Hayes vs. Dexter Lumis. Then, the trio throw the typical show format out the window as they address the largest mailbag in PWT Talks NXT history, including a lengthy discussion on AEW.

