VIP AUDIO 2/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): DPalm returns and talks fan reactions, stage vs. soundstage presentation, Elimination Chamber booking, enjoying Roman and Sasha while they’re here, more (88 min)

February 20, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Palm is back from MTR Network to talk about the way he’s watched wrestling since we last talked, Sanada’s watch amazingness, why Smackdown is his favorite show to sit and enjoy right now, and pushing out the fandom that loses their minds at the extremes. And we get the yearly Valentine’s chat with Melissa as an addendum – and it was quite the chat!

