VIP AUDIO 2/7 – Everything with Rich Fann & Wade Keller: WWE’s framing of their business model including Khan and Stephanie, Kenta’s AEW surprise appearance, Edge’s three-show tour after Rumble, more (127 min)

WWE Financials and WWE’s spin on it including Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon commenting on viewership and the new landscape for the corporation. That leads to a discussion on WWE shifting from primarily trying to please fans to get them to support the product compared to stabilizing predictability and removing drama from week-to-week operations to keep the product corporate-friendly for big corporate partners.

Edge’s tour of all three shows since the Royal Rumble

The impact of Kenta on AEW and what it says about AEW’s strategy at this stage of their development.

New Japan adding a weekly show to Roku.

Bear Country’s debut on AEW Dynamite.

In the “Off the Beaten Path” segment, they discuss THIS CLIP of a wrestler throwing a referee into a group of wrestlers, and then branch out to moments in pro wrestling that take them out of the suspension of disbelief or the immersive state of mind when watching wrestling dating back decades to more recently.

