VIP AUDIO 2/9 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania predictions, Styles in WWE, WWE Financials + Bonus “New Japan Pride” podcast on Moxley-Kenta (136 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a 10 Years Ago Tuesday Flagship episode from Feb. 3, 2011 with host Wade Keller and Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They first discuss the just-released WWE Financials, then take live calls with a lot of people chipping in on how WWE could improve business, plus WrestleMania predictions and speculation. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they discuss TNA Impact’s big angles last week.

Then, a bonus sample of the weekly VIP-exclusive “New Japan Pride” podcast. In this episode, Javier Machado and Bethany Rupil discuss AEW and NJPW bringing Kenta and Jon Moxley together, plus they review NJPW’s The New Beginning in Nagoya with Shingo vs. Tanahashi and preview New Beginning in Hiroshima and the interactions of Ibushi, Hiromu, and SHO.

