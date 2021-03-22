SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/21 – WWE Fastlane PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Heydorn: Full analysis of entire event including Reigns vs. Bryan and Edge's apparent turn, Sheamus vs. McIntyre, Fiend's return (58 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 58:36 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn with full analysis of the WWE Fastlane PPV start to finish including the big angle at the end with Edge breaking up Daniel Bryan’s Yes Lock on Roman Reigns with chairshots and what the ramifications are for WrestleMania and beyond for Edge. Then they walk through the event from the start including the end of Retribution, the Bianca Belair-Sasha Banks tension intensifying, the return of the Fiend, the Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre brawl, Big E vs. Apollo Crews with the messy finish, and Shane McMahon avoiding facing Braun Strowman.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO