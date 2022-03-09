VIP AUDIO 3/8 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship – Keller & Powell (AD-FREE): Austin’s WM return, AEW Revolution, ROH purchase, McMahon on McAfee, Becky injury, Regal signing, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics: Tony Khan buying ROH, the latest on Cody Rhodes, Vince McMahon’s interview with McAfee, Becky Lynch’s injury, AEW signing “Lord” Regal, thoughts on AEW Revolution including top matches and whether the shows should be shorter, the Edge-A.J. Styles storyline, and how WrestleMania is shaping up in terms of match distribution over two nights.

