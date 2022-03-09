SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/8 – Alan4L's ProWres Paradise: A show filled with some vintage 4L positivity coming off recent highs of Dragongate, wXw 16 Carat, Defy's incredible Nick Wayne vs. Swerve MOTY, and GLEAT's G-Rex finals (69 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is riding a wave of ProWres Positivity after watching what may very well be the Match of the Year so far. Yes indeed, we venture to the Pacific Northwest where Defy showcased a truly must-see bout as new AEW signees Shane “Swerve” Strickland and the absurdly young Nick Wayne locked horns for the first time. This came off the back of watching a tremendous weekend of wrestling, which undid a lot of the damage caused by NOAH to our optimism for wrestling recently. Dragongate and wXw stepped up with very strong Champion Gate and 16 Carat shows respectively, and Alan gives you an honest look at where wXw stands right now and what good signs there are for a bright future in continental Europe. All this plus we crown February’s ProWres Paradise Wrestler of the Month (with a giant crown to match his new giant G-Rex belt). Check it out!

