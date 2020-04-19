VIP AUDIO 4/18 – WKH – News & 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Edge’s 2005 locker room heat for Lita-Hardy situation, Styles about his WWE future, WWE overseas hotel lobby incident with police, Triple H behind the scenes, 2010 WWE Draft analysis (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we present two Hotlines from 15 years ago this week featuring a ton of insider news and then one Hotline from 10 years ago this week reviewing the Draft edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The summaries of each follow…

-Wade Keller Hotline (4-22-05): In today’s new 33 minute Keller VIP Audio Update: The very latest on the injuries to Triple H and Kevin Nash including particular details on each of their current situations and whether they will miss upcoming matches. Also, exclusive details on why Nash’s last appearance for TNA for a while may be on Sunday regardless of his injury status… An idea for Samoa Joe and news on his opportunity with New Japan that he just announced today… Why Chris Benoit’s situation is different than Edge’s when it comes to moving in on an existing relationship that explains why Edge has more heat than Benoit ever did… The latest rumor about TNA’s future and thoughts on A.J. Styles’s public commitment to TNA over his potential future in WWE… Plus a detailed breakdown of this week’s Raw ratings compared to last week’s including quarter hour analysis and what it means to the drawing power of Hulk Hogan, Batista, and Jim Ross… Plus in-house notes on a variety of subjects including this week’s new Torch Newsletter…

-Wade Keller Hotline (4-26-2005): In today’s new 27 minute Keller VIP Audio Update: News from the WWE overseas tour including another incident in a hotel lobby that prompted police to be called and a wrestler sent home early due to illness… Analysis of the WrestleMania 21 buyrate and how it along with some other factors has everyone involved with WWE feeling pretty upbeat these days… Reaction to the intense heat and chants aimed at Edge and Lita on the European tour, how it shows that WWE management greatly underestimated the power of the internet and word of mouth, and how it’s backfiring on them in multiple ways… Inside news on Kevin Nash’s PPV no-show and Monty Brown’s no-selling after his match… Thoughts on the Trish Stratus-Viscera skit on Raw last night… Inside word on how involved Triple H was in how he was portrayed on Raw this week and comments on his power to dictate who would be referee for the main event… Plus details on new additions to the Torch VIP Audio Section interface and comments on some of the latest special audio features…

-Wade Keller Hotline (4-26-2010): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his analysis of tonight’s WWE Raw including three-hours of roster shuffling and long matches. Full analysis of each of the draft moves plus a look at the in-ring wrestling, the direction of feuds and characters, and how this all could play out.

