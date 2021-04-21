VIP AUDIO 4/20 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Greatest Wrestler Ever – ’90s All Japan edition (135 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined once again by Case Lowe for the final stop before we reach our destination on our Greatest Wrestler Ever journey. Much like we did with our Dragon System-focused show earlier this year, we turn the focus to one of the best in-ring products of all time and dissect the candidate of All Japan’s golden era. Alan and Case look at the tail end of the Jumbo/Tenryu era, the Misawa vs. Kawada feud, the roles of Kobashi and Taue in the 4 Pillars, the top gaijin, and the best candidates from the undercard! A comprehensive look at an amazing era that is to be cherished forever. Check it out!

