VIP AUDIO 4/23 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Raw After Mania with Charlotte and Viking Raiders returning, Virk’s announcing debut, Ripley-Asuka rematch, Drew vs. Braun vs. Orton, Lashley vs. Riddle, more (39 min)

April 13, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Charlotte and Viking Raiders returning, Adnan Virk’s announcing debut, a Rhea Ripley-Asuka rematch, Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman vs. Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle, and more.

