SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 4/23 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: Raw After Mania with Charlotte and Viking Raiders returning, Virk's announcing debut, Ripley-Asuka rematch, Drew vs. Braun vs. Orton, Lashley vs. Riddle, more (39 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 39:01 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Charlotte and Viking Raiders returning, Adnan Virk’s announcing debut, a Rhea Ripley-Asuka rematch, Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman vs. Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO