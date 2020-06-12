VIP AUDIO 6/11 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Real-time reaction to Heyman-Prichard news, Backlash preview, huge praise for show-closing angle on NXT, New Japan, Raw, SD, AEW, NXT, UFC (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with Todd’s analysis of New Japan announcing a return to live events with partial capacity crowds plus in-depth look at the brackets with predictions. Then a review of UFC from last Saturday night and a look ahead to the worst UFC line-up in history this weekend. From there, a review of AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA (including big praise for the show-closing angle), Smackdown (his review won’t surprise regular listeners), and Raw (unbeknownst to everyone, Paul Heyman’s last hurrah at the helm). Also, a preview of the entire WWE Backlash PPV line-up. They close with his real-time reaction to hearing the press release by WWE announcing Heyman is ousted as Raw Creative Director and replaced by Bruce Prichard.

