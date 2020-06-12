News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/11 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keating: Retrospective on career of Mr. Wrestling II including Atlanta Wrestling War, psychology of white mask, turning down White House invite, more (95 min)

June 11, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with guest host John Keating, they discuss the Life and Times of Mr. Wrestling II including these themes: Two Wrestling Careers, The Atlanta Wrestling War, The psychology of The White Mask, The RubberMan, Ted Turner, President Jimmy Carter, NWA Champions, Champion of Champions, The Jealous Coach, Why He Turned Down a White House Invitation, and more.

