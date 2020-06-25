VIP AUDIO 6/24 – East Coast Cast #507 (NSFW): Trav and Cam reflect on the terrible but eye-opening week in pro wrestling including favorites who have been exposed as predators and scumbags, who has lost their job so far, more (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Cam and Trav reflect on the terrible but eye-opening week in pro wrestling. A week that saw lots of our favorites get exposed as sex predators at worst and scumbags at least. How we got to this point as a fandom. We have to assume this is only the beginning. Who has lost their job so far? Some TV and creative talk, but mostly amplifying the stories that need to be amplified.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO