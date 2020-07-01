VIP AUDIO 6/30 – WKPWP Roundtable (AD-FREE): AEW Fyter Fest vs. NXT Great American Bash preview with Keller, Lindberg, Krol, plus 10 Yrs Ago Keller & Powell Flagship (133 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Wildcard Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with two distinct segments. Part one features a new Roundtable with PWTorch editor Wade Keller, former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol, and PWTorch.com contributor and “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast cohost Nate Lindberg as they discuss AEW Fyter Fest vs. NXT Great American Bash. Topics include predictions on match order, strategies to keep viewers from switching channels, evaluating the quality of both line-ups this week and next week, whether NXT is being predatory and personal when it comes to their approach to battling AEW these two weeks, and the importance of the next two weeks.

Then part two features the Tuesday Flagship from ten years ago this week (6-29-10) with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They talk current events with callers including Raw Mystery G.M. speculation, Shad Gaspar, Visa problems with WWE talent, Daniel Bryan being fired, Ricky Steamboat vs. Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar vs. Shane Carwin, and much more.

