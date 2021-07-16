VIP AUDIO 7/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (10-17-2003): Vince-Hogan relationship, Triple H’s Hollywood aspirations, eye-rolling at Stephanie, WWE suplex ban, R-Truth in TNA, Nash injury (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline that was recorded and originally published on October 17, 2003 covering these topics: Kevin Nash injured and off WWE house shows, Triple H pushing for more Hollywood roles, the Vince McMahon-Hulk Hogan relationship, eye rolling on Steph’s acting, R-Truth’s future in TNA, and more.

