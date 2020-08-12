VIP AUDIO 8/12 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: An exploration of some classic wrestling television with Brian Elliott. Mid South Wrestling featuring one of their most famous angles, South West Championship Wrestling on USA Network, more! (101 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Brian Elliott for the first of a new series celebrating classic wrestling television episodes. The guys have picked an episode each for dissection and analysis, with both landing us in the mid ’80s and the Southern territories to be precise. We go first to Bill Watts territory for a look at the memorable episode of Mid South Wrestling television featuring the bloodbath between Ric Flair and Ted DiBiase, and one of the best executed turns in wrestling history. Following that it’s a trip South West to meet a lovely man named Steve Stack and see the new stars of USA Network in 1983 such as The Grapplers, Tully Blanchard, Adrian Adonis, and Nick Bockwinkle. All this and a celebration of the great ALI BEY, master of the 71 year old flipping senton! Enjoy!

