PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/6 - The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Did Punk's brand suffer from UFC and Fox Sports forays, what if Vince and TK switched rosters, legal take on Cena stealing Summerslam contract, mid-'90s gimmicks, MLW, more (54 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Evaluating mid-’90s WWE gimmicks such as Freddy Joe Floyd, T.L. Hopper, The Goon, etc.

Thoughts on MLW Battle Riot.

Could the 5th Labour of Jericho be C.M. Punk and would that be a good idea?

How disastrous to his reputation was Punk’s UFC run and agreeing to return for the WWE talk show on Fox Sports Net?

What does Bray Wyatt do next? And what were his highs and lows and did they drop the bell with him against John Cena and Undertaker?

If Vince McMahon and Tony Khan traded their entire rosters, which wrestlers would end up getting pushed?

A legal perspective on John Cena stealing and signing the Summerslam contract from Finn Balor, and a potential variation and loophole on cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

Reaction to Max Caster and his controversial and now censored rap.

What WWE wrestlers would not get a positive response if they showed up on AEW TV?

The trajectory of the Christian Cage, Hangman Page, Dark Order, AEW Title situation.

