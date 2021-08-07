VIP AUDIO 8/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Peteani (AD-FREE): On-site report including hilarious Shotzi tank story, NXT cuts analysis, live callers, emails (151 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails plus an on-site correspondent who attended in Tampa, Fla. The on-site correspondent includes details of what happened off-air including a hilarious story about Shotzi’s tank. Topics include Sasha Banks returning to form in front of fans, the teases of Rey-Dominik dissension, the lack of a John Cena save for Finn Balor, the Seth Rollins-Edge historical references, and more. They also talk quite a bit about the NXT roster cuts that occurred earlier in the evening.

