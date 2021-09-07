VIP AUDIO 9/7 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Classic 2000s Japanese Wrestling discussion with Joe Gagne. NOAH juniors, Nagata, Takayama, Zero1, Danielson, and Curry Man (78 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by wrestling podcast royalty Joe Gagne to discuss some great bouts from our beloved Japanese wrestling scene of the 2000s. As a nod to our late friend Jahmale Hepburn, the guys discuss some matches that were right up his alley – the finals of the NOAH Junior Heavyweight Tag Title creation tournament, pitting KENTA & Marufuji against Jushin Thunder Liger & Takehiro Murahama, a Tokyo Dome throwdown which saw Yoshihiro Takayama challenging IWGP Heavyweight champ Yuji Nagata, the odd couple team of Bryan Danielson & Curry Man taking on Jado & Gedo and a wild all star tag match from Zero1 featuring Mochizuki, Sawa, Tanaka and Hidaka. Check it out!

