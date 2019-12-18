NXT ON USA PRIMER 12/18: Adam Cole defends NXT Men’s Title against Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley challenges Shayna Baszler for NXT Women’s Title, When World’s Collide hype, Angel Garza as Cruiserweight Champ

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

A dream match will kick off tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network as Adam Cole will defend his NXT Title against Finn Balor which will be presented commercial free. That’s not all as Shayna Baszler will defend her NXT Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley. Expect a night of possible surprises and some great pro wrestling as Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuiness and Beth Phoenix will call the exciting action from Full Sail University as NXT. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised on tonight’s show.

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Finn Bálor kicks off NXT and will be presented commercial-free

Rhea Ripley gets her NXT Women’s Title Match with Shayna Baszler

What’s next for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza?

Will NXT UK continue to impress ahead of Worlds Collide?

Matches and Segments advertised for the show

Last week Finn Balor defeated Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa in an action packed match to earn an opportunity to challenge for the NXT Title. Balor made his intentions clear he wants the NXT Title as he laid out Cole with a Pele Kick a couple weeks back. The question is can Balor end Adam Cole’s championship run and become a two time NXT Champion?

PRINXE TOMORROW NXT 8PM USA Network pic.twitter.com/dVvxxiIUKA — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) December 18, 2019

(Amin’s Analysis: Really excited for this as I expect Balor and Cole to have a terrific pro wrestling match. I like the commercial free part as they are giving you a TakeOver main event on NXT TV. As much as I would like to see Balor become a two time NXT Champion I don’t think the time is right for him to win now as Cole has been on a great run. I’m guessing Johnny Gargano returns and cost Balor the match so they can being their program.)

After leading her team to victory in the first-ever Women’s WarGames match Rhea Ripley will get her chance as she will challenge Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Title. With Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, at her side, Baszler got the better of Ripley as she placed the challenge in the Kirifuda Clutch. The question is can Ripley put an end to Baszler dominant champion run?

Go behind the scenes as @RheaRipley_WWE prepares to challenge NXT Women’s Champion @QoSBaszler on #WWENXT, LIVE on @USA_Network TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c. https://t.co/lZNZxo8sso — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 17, 2019

(Amin’s Analysis: I expect both Baszler and Ripley to have a great wrestling match. Baszler is perfect in her role, has been a tremendous heel champion. She’s done it all in NXT and I would like to see her move to Raw to have a program with Becky Lynch. I would like to see Ripley’s win and get her coronation. This could lead to new title programs with Dakota Kai and my favourite wrestler Io Shirai.)

What’s next for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza?

Last week Angel Garza won the NXT Cruiserweight Title after defeating Lio Rush in a terrific wrestling match. The celebration wasn’t done as Garza proposed to his girlfriend after the match. The question is what’s next for Garza and who will step up and challenge the new champion?

(Amin’s Analysis: NXT has done such a great job with the Cruiserweight division as I’m actually looking forward to seeing who Garza wrestlers next. Matches with Cameron Grimes, KUSHIDA and Isiah “Swerve” Scott are wrestling matches I would like to see on NXT.)

Will NXT UK continue to impress ahead of Worlds Collide?

As the WWE Worlds Collide event draws near, NXT UK wrestlers made their presence felt on NXT over the past couple of weeks. Most recently, Travis Banks picked up a surprising victory over Jaxson Ryker last week. The question is which other wrestlers from NXT UK will appear on NXT as WWE Worlds Collide draws near.

(Amin’s Analysis: I would like to see Walter and Toni Storm appear on NXT before the Worlds Collide event because they are two of my favorite NXT UK wrestlers. I like the concept of the Worlds Collide event as it puts shine on both the NXT and NXT UK wrestlers. I would like if they made things more interesting by adding some stakes instead of having a battle for just brand supremacy.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Finn Balor earned an opportunity at the NXT Title after defeating Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa in a great Triple Threat match. Angel Garza won the NXT Cruiserweight Title after defeating Lio Rush in a tremendous professional wrestling match. Dakota Kai defeated Mia Yim in a hard fought battle. The rivalry looks to continue on as Yim backdrop Kai who went crashing through a table.

Overall Thoughts

Really looking forward to tonight’s episode of NXT as they did a great job building up both championship matches. Expect two terrific pro wrestling matches. I would also expect some angles on the show leading to the next big programs to kick off 2020.

