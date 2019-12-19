VIP AUDIO 12/18 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Rich gives thoughts on AEW Dynamite, Trav talks tremendous episode of NXT, plus Dakota Kai turning into solid heel, Kris Statlander working her way to number one contender, more (83 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are byke for VIP! Rich gives his thoughts on AEW Dynamite and a brief rundown of that show. Trav talks about a tremendous episode of NXT, bookended by two great championship matches. Dakota Kai is turning into a solid heel. Kris Statlander works her way to number one contender. A dad who hasn’t watched wrestling since the ’70s take on NXT. Impeachment thoughts. Some His Dark Materials talk.

