FREE PODCAST 12/19 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin in-depth assessment of AEW as viewership decline continues, plus Dynamite, NXT, Raw, SD, NWA Into the Fire, ROH PPV (140 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the PPV Preview and Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Todd Martin from “The Fix with Todd Martin” weekly VIP podcast. Todd and Wade first react to the drop in AEW viewership to close the year while NXT holds its ground and takes over in the young demos AEW had dominated. What is AEW doing wrong and what aren’t they doing enough of that they have the resources and talent to accomplish? How concerned should AEW be, and what is and isn’t “fixable” as they enter 2020 perhaps slightly humbled? Then Todd reviews AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, last week’s Smackdown leading into TLC, this week’s Raw including the continuation of the new Seth Rollins heel run, ROH’s Final Battle PPV, the NWA Into the Fire PPV, the latest UFC PPV, and more UFC and some Bellator events.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM: CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO