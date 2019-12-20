LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 12/20: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of TLC fallout, New Day vs. Nakamura & Cesaro, Bayley vs. Dana, more

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 20, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened with a recap of TLC, namely Daniel Bryan’s return after the Bray Wyatt vs. Miz match.

-Michael Cole welcomed the crowd to Brooklyn, skipping the usual theme song intro. Daniel Bryan’s music played and he “yes’ed” his way to the ring. The Smackdown stage was adorned with Christmas trees.

Bryan smiled as the crowd broke into a loud “Daniel Bryan” chant. He twirled the mic around, then said, “it’s great to be back in Brooklyn.” Bryan said people have been asking him where he went. He said he didn’t know, but he felt The Fiend rip out his hair and beard. He said when he got cleaned up, it wasn’t his hair that he noticed was missing, it was the Daniel Bryan “brand” he’d created.

Bryan said when he got home and his daughter saw him without his hair and beard, she cried. “She didn’t recognize me, but I recognized me,” Bryan said. He said he saw the man who had to fight, scratch, and claw for every single thing. He said that’s the man who kicked Bray Wyatt’s ass at TLC.

Bryan said Wyatt succeeds at changing people, but promised that he’d change Bray. He called Bray to the ring to prove to him that he does, in fact, feel pain, contrary to what Wyatt had suggested. Miz’s music played instead.

Miz said what happened to Bryan was awful, but Bryan personally attacked his family. Miz said it wasn’t about winning or losing at TLC, it was about protecting his family. Miz said Bray doesn’t have anything but his title, and he plans to take it. King Corbin’s music played, cutting Miz off.

The crowd booed Corbin loudly. Corbin made fun of Miz for feeling disturbed by some dolls, and at Bryan for “looking like Baby Yoda.” Corbin said Bryan’s brand is failure. He reminded the crowd of his own accolades, capped off by defeating Roman Reigns at TLC. Corbin said he doesn’t care about Bryan and Miz’s persona issues with The Fiend, he wants the Universal title. He said he’s next in line, but virtue of his win over Roman Reigns.

Corbin said Miz and Bryan have failed as WWE Superstars, and as fathers. Bryan and Miz shared a glance, then dropped their microphones. They began stalking Corbin. Dolph Ziggler hopped in the ring and attacked Miz and Bryan from behind. He gave Miz a super kick. Corbin gave Bryan an End of Days. Corbin and Ziggler celebrated.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Great promo from Bryan. It was an interesting angle to take, declaring that he’d “shed” the brand of Daniel Bryan and returned to his roots. He certainly looks like it. I actually don’t mind the idea of tagging he and Miz tonight, though I dislike the fact that Corbin is now bleeding over into another angle on Smackdown. He is grossly overexposed.)

-Back from commercial, Cole and Graves confirmed that Bryan and Miz would team to take on Corbin and Ziggler later in the show.

-The camera swept around the stage and ringside, previewing the “weapons” available for the Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Heavy Machinery and The Revival.

-Backstage, Cathy Kelly stood in gorilla with Heavy Machinery. She asked about their confrontation on last week’s show with Sami Zayn. Otis said he loves giving gifts, especially ham. Tucker said Otis’ heart is the only spot on him that’s vulnerable. He said tonight they’d win and spread some serious Christmas cheer.

Mandy Rose approached Heavy Machinery. She said she drew Otis’ name in Smackdown Secret Santa. She gave him a ham with a bow on it, and then gave him a kiss on the cheek.

Heavy Machinery headed to the ring, both wearing Santa jackets and hats, Otis carrying his ham from Mandy. He dropped it off at the announcers desk. Cole promised he and Corey would take care of it. The Revival headed to the ring.

(1) HEAVY MACHINERY (Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic) vs. THE REVIVAL (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) – Miracle on 34th Street Fight

All four men traded words in the middle of the ring. The Revival threw punches and backed Heavy Machinery into the ropes. Tandem Irish whips yielded double backdrops from Heavy Machinery. Tucker and Otis took down Dawson with a running belly sandwich to the head.

Heavy Machinery headed to the outside. Dawson tripped Tucker into the steel steps. The Revival dumped Tucker onto the announcers desk. They retrieved some Christmas cookies and stuffed them down Otis’ throat. Dawson destroyed the presents at ringside and threw one at Otis. They repositioned the table set up at ringside and tried to suplex Tucker through it. Otis returned and made the save.

Otis body checked Dawson and Wilder. He rolled Wilder onto the table and climbed onto the apron. Otis twirled his Santa jacket over his head. Dawson popped up from the floor and sprayed Otis in the face with a fire extinguisher. Wilder recovered and they double power bombed Otis through the table. Cole sent the show to commercial.

The Revival smashed a present over Tucker’s head when the show returned from break. Tucker quickly returned to his feet and began fighting Dawson and Wilder off. Dawson tried to give Tucker a suplex on the ramp, but Tucker countered into one of his own.

Wilder opened up a present and found a bowling ball. “Just what I wanted,” he exclaimed. He tossed the ball right into Tucker’s groin. The Revival celebrated dramatically. They tossed Tucker back in the ring. Dawson tried to Irish whip Wilder into Tucker, who was positioned in the corner up against a Christmas tree. Tucker moved. Wilder crotched himself into the tree.

The Revival regained control and through Tucker to the outside. They tossed him onto the announcers desk, destroying Otis’ ham. They picked it up and smashed it. Otis saw it happen and grew enraged. He tee’d off on Dawson. Wilder cracked a “candy cane” kendo stick across Otis’ back. Otis was unphased. He game Wilder a power slam through a stack of presents.

Back in the ring, Otis backdropped Scott Dawson. He gave him an overhead capture suplex. Otis went under the ring and retrieved a small black bag. He dumped out a pile of Legos in the ring. Otis body slammed Dawson onto the pile of Legos. Otis scooped up Wilder into the electric chair position. Dawson tried to stop him, but he just got scooped into a power slam. Otis dropped them both.

Otis hi the Caterpillar on Dawson and scooped him up. Tucker returned to complete the Compactor for the three count.

WINNERS: Heavy Machinery in 13:00

Tucker retrieved Otis’ ham and brought it to him. Heavy Machinery celebrated their win, and mostly in tact Christmas ham.

(LeClair’s Analysis: I mean, it was ridiculous. But it was, if nothing else, entertaining. Generally speaking, I dislike putting The Revival in matches like this, but, at the same time, they play the straight and serious role so well that there winds up being a fair bit of solid comedy to come out of these situations. It’s a Christmas episode, so I’ll cut WWE some slack here. They’ve been doing these matches for years and this was far from the most egregious one.)

-Backstage, Dana Brooke was shown talking to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Lacey Evans walked up with her daughter and greeted them. Cole teased Dana’s match with Bayley later tonight.

-After the break, Otis approached Mandy Rose backstage and apologized for bringing the ham to ringside. Mandy gave him a hug. Otis’ face lit up. When she pulled away, her dress was covered in sweat. She looked disgusted and walked away.

-The Revival were still in the ring with microphones. They called the audience “literal trash.” They said they’re thrown into stupid gimmicks every week and it’s a joke. “What happened to good old fashioned tag team wrestling?” Wilder asked. Dawson said it was gone. Elias interrupted them.

Elias said he understand The Revival is frustrated. He said he put everything they’re thinking into a song. Highlights included Elias’ grandmother being on life support after watching a Revival match. He wished them a Merry Christmas and left the stage.

(LeClair’s Analysis: I thought maybe this was going somewhere with The Revival, and I appreciate them being given am moment to call out their continued participation in gimmick matches. Unfortunately, it was just a way to get Elias on the show to deliver a particularly weak song.)

-Backstage, Sami Zayn approached Braun Strowman in the locker room. He told Braun he drew him in Secret Santa and asked what he wanted. Braun said he’s surprised he’s taking part, considering he seems to detest the holidays. Nakamura and Cesaro showed up at Sami’s side. Sami said he just wants to give Braun a gift. Braun suggested an opportunity at Shinsuke’s Intercontinental title.

Sami hesitated. He said it was a great idea, but he can’t because Nakamura and Cesaro already have a match against New Day tonight. He said he’d go check his list again and left with Nakamura and Cesaro.

-Carmella headed to the ring. She has pyro has part of her entrance now. Cole said she’d face Sonya Deville after the break.