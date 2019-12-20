12/20 WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: Keller’s report on New Day vs. Nakamura & Cesaro, plus Daniel Bryan-Bray Wyatt saga continues, Dana Brooke-Bayley

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

KELLER'S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 20, 2019

BROOKLYN, N.Y. AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with highlights of The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt at TLC last Sunday and then Daniel Bryan returning and revealing himself by dropping his hood followed by lifting the sledgehammer before Bray disappeared.

-They went live to the arena with the augmented reality scoreboard noting they were in Brooklyn, N.Y. The clean-cut Bryan then made his ring entrance to loud “Yes!” chants. They went to Cole and Graves on camera briefly. Cole said Bryan is reinvigorated. Graves said Bray had better be ready to “enter the dragon.”

Bryan smiled in the ring as a “Daniel Bryan!” chant broke out. He said it’s great to be back in Brooklyn. He said people have been asking where he went the past two weeks, and he said he’s isn’t sure. He said he did remember The Fiend viscerally ripping out his beard and hair, and then when he came to and cleaned up and looked in the mirror, “I actually didn’t notice the beard or the hair; what I noticed was missing was this weird thing that I had created which was this Daniel Bryan Brand.” He said it was gone, and for some reason it didn’t feel lacking. He said he got home and saw his daughter, and it was the first time his daughter had seen him without facial hair or long hair. He said she cried and was scared and looked at him like she didn’t know who he was. “It was like all she knew was Daniel Bryan the Brand.” He said she didn’t recognize him, but he recognized himself. He said he saw the man who never main evented WrestleMania and had to scratch and claw for everything. He said he saw that man in the mirror, and that man is who came in on Sunday and kicked Bray Wyatt’s ass.

He said Wyatt likes to talk about changing people. He said he succeeded, and now he’s going to change Wyatt. Bryan said if Wyatt thinks he has trained himself not to feel pain, he should come out now “and I will prove you wrong.” Instead, Miz’s music played. Bryan looked disappointed.

Miz said Bryan doesn’t know what it’s like to have your family’s home invaded. He said Wyatt is sick and a monster. He said at TLC, it wasn’t about winning or losing, it was about protecting what he cherishes most in the world – his family. He said Wyatt has nothing but the fantasy world he created and his title. He said he’s going to take the one thing he cherishes the most, his Universal Title. Miz was interrupted by King Corbin. Graves said he defeated Roman Reigns on Sunday at TLC. Cole said there should be an “asterICK” next to it. (It’s “asterISK.” Geesh.)

Corbin said if Miz’s daughter had a few more of his wife’s genes, it wouldn’t have been as scary. He said mockingly said Bryan came home looking like Baby Yoda. He then made phony half-hearted yuk-yuk noises. Corbin said the Daniel Bryan Brand is failure, whereas he beat Kurt Angle in his retirement at WrestleMania. He bragged about becoming King of the Ring and beating Reigns at TLC. They cut to video of Corbin being announced as the winner with the ring announcement replayed three times. He said he doesn’t care what personal issues they have with The Fiend, Wyatt has something he wants – the Universal Title. He said because he beat Reigns, he is next in line, not either of them. He said not only have those two failed as WWE Superstars, they’ve failed as fathers. He laughed. Cole said that crossed a line. Miz and Bryan looked at each other, dropped their mics, and stepped toward Corbin. Dolph Ziggler attacked Bryan and Miz from behind. Corbin then gave Bryan an End of Days. Corbin put the crown back on his head as Ziggler applauded.

-Cole and Graves hyped the New Day vs. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura and The Revival vs. Heavy Machinery. Graves said this could get Christmas sweater ugly. [c]

-They cut to scenes of Barclays Center and other postcard shots of New York.

-They replayed clip of the angle before the break. Cole said the main event has been made official – Miz & Bryan vs. Corbin & Ziggler.