Latest WWE Fan Council survey asks fans if shows are too long, if they substitute online highlights for full shows, if wrestlers can’t talk “off the cuff,” mentions AEW and NWA

A Fan Council survey this week asked fans on the mailing list to indicate whether they agreed or disagreed with many statements. The following are the most noteworthy:
- “WWE is too family friendly.”
- “WWE is family entertainment.”
- “I am proud to be a WWE fan.”
- “The shows are too long.”
- “Knowing WWE is a global brand makes me more interested in WWE.”
- “I mostly just follow WWE online rather than watch on TV.”
- “Due to the amount of content, I tend to watch WWE highlights over full-length shows.”
- “I can easily find the highlights of a WWE show, so I don’t have to watch on TV.”
- “I would watch the WWE more if it was broadcast on a major sports network.”
- “The Superstars no longer have ability to talk off the cuff.”
The survey also asked which other promotions fans watch. The following is the complete list of options:
- ROH
- Impact
- NWA
- Evolve
- NJPW
- AEW
- AAA
- PWG
