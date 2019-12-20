FREE PODCAST 12/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (12-18-14) Who should Sting wrestle at WrestleMania? What is Punk trying to accomplish? Plus TLC fallout, TNA, ROH (106 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Dec. 18, 2014 episode as PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discuss with live callers a range of topics. Who should Sting wrestle at WrestleMania? What is Punk trying to accomplish? Plus TLC fallout, TNA, ROH, Lucha Underground, and more.

