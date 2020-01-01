KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L rings in the New Year with Sarah Flann from “Journey Through Guerrilla Island” to discuss this year’s FSM 50! Both Sarah and Alan were part of the panel to rank the fifty best wrestlers of 2019, and with much excitement they run through the list with a focus on some of the names and placings that were particularly noteworthy and interesting. Whether it was veterans cementing their status as legends like Daisuke Sekimoto, or new young stars firing their way onto the list for the first time like El Phantasmo and Naoya Nomura, or the incredible one-two combo at the top of the list, there was plenty to talk about, and Alan and Sarah get into here in a great 90+ minute chat! Enjoy, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!

