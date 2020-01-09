DIGITAL DABBLINGS #37 – Q4 Top 25 Singles & 2019 Top 50 Singles

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

Top 25 Single Sales

Fourth Quarter Commentary

First things first; I haven’t included the one card that sold for the highest amount during the last 90 days. It’s a 2cc Trish Stratus from Summer Slam. Supposedly it sold for over $750. I find this to be highly unlikely, considering the only 1/1 that’s even on the list didn’t sell for more than $150. So for that reason I’m not including it in the lists, but I am pointing it out. I do believe this would be the highest single sale in Slam history, but again I’m skeptical.

The usual suspects all appear here, and in limited numbers as is the fashion in Slam. MOST of these are one time only sales, though one card, the 25cc Becky Lynch Inception Gold Signature sold three times in the quarter for prices ranging from $40 to $150. So of course your mileage may vary.

For the second quarter in a row Becky Lynch remains the most popular superstar in terms of different cards on this list, with 7 once again and over half of them sold for over $150. In second place was Alexa Bliss once again. Seems like her star has fallen just a bit lately and Becky is still on the rise. Becky even ties for highest selling card, with Eve of all people. Just goes to show that even a retired legend who hasn’t been on the active roster for over 7 years has value if there’s low enough CC.



Q4’s #1 Card, Becky Lynch Excellence Gold Signature sold for $400!

High Caliber, Excellence and SummerSlam all have four cards on the list proving those sets to be quite popular. Also as expected, cards with CC under 10 are the most valuable, making up almost half of this months’ listing.

Movers and Shakers:

Sasha Banks 2017 Black Friday Award (36cc) increased from $79 to $100

Becky Lynch 2019 Excellence Gold Signature (5cc) has gone from $165 in Q2, $170 in Q3 to $400 in Q4!

Zelina Vega 2019 Excellence Gold Signature (5cc) has gone from $100 to $225

Becky Lynch 2016 Heritage Gold Signature (50cc) moved from $105 to $250

Aleister Black 2018 High Caliber Gold Signature (5cc) moved from $115 in Q2 to 228 in Q4 without charting in Q3

Ultimate Warrior 2018 High Caliber Gold Signature (5cc) moved from $90 to $150

Top 25 Single Card Sales 4th Quarter 2019

– Sales in the 90 days prior to December 31, 2019 (List #8)

Rank Year Set Performer Variant CC Hi Lo # sold 1 2019 Excellence Becky Lynch Gold Signature 5 $400 1 2 2017 High Caliber Eve Gold Signature 5 $400 1 3 2016 Heritage Becky Lynch Gold Signature 50 $250 1 4 2018 High Caliber Aleister Black Gold Signature 5 $228 1 5 2019 Excellence Zelina Vega Gold Base 5 $225 1 6 2018 Excellence Booker T Gold Signature 5 $225 1 7 2019 High Caliber Daniel Bryan Gold Signature 5 $200 1 8 2018 SummerSlam Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey Orange Dual Signature Award 17 $200 $65 2 9 2019 Excellence Braun Strowman Gold Base 5 $175 $100 2 10 2019 Signature Series Becky Lynch Gold Award 27 $154 1 11 2019 Survivor Series Sasha Banks Red Base 5 $150 1 12 2018 High Caliber Ultimate Warrior Gold Signature 5 $150 1 13 2019 Inception Becky Lynch Gold Signature 25 $150 $40 3 14 2019 SummerSlam Becky Lynch Blue Base 10 $135 1 15 2018 SummerSlam Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey Red Dual Signature Award 17 $130 1 16 2018 Signature Series Ric Flair Gold 16 $125 $105 2 17 2019 Main Event Alexa Bliss Teal Signature Award 25 $125 1 18 2019 Survivor Series Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles Purple Triple Signature 1/1 1 $125 1 19 2018 Signature Series Alexa Bliss Gold Signature Award 40 $120 1 20 2019 Survivor Series Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio Green Dual Signature 5 $115 1 21 2017 Black Friday Sasha Banks Award 36 $100 1 22 2018 NXT Wargames Shayna Baszler Gold Award 7 $100 1 23 2019 TLC Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Blue Dual Signature Award 15 $100 1 24 2019 TLC Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Red Dual Signature Award 14 $100 1 25 2019 SummerSlam Roman Reigns Blue Base 10 $100 1



The #1 card of 2019. Sold 3 times for between $270 and $600!

Top 50 Singles – Calendar Year 2019

Rank Year Set Performer Variant CC Hi Lo # sold # lists 1 2018 High Caliber Alexa Bliss Gold Signature 5 $600 $270 3 2 2 2019 Excellence Becky Lynch Gold Signature 5 $400 $165 3 3 3 2017 High Caliber Eve Gold Signature 5 $400 1 1 4 2018 Topps Now Wrestlemania 34 Undertaker Gold Mat Relic 1 $321 1 1 5 2016 Serial # Signature The Rock #5/5 1 $300 $250 2 2 6 2019 Excellence Mandy Rose Gold 5 $300 1 1 7 2018 High Caliber Sasha Banks Gold Signature 5 $275 1 1 8 2018 High Caliber Ronda Rousey Gold Signature 5 $266 $200 2 2 9 2018 High Caliber Charlotte Flair Gold Signature 5 $251 1 1 10 2019 Wrestlemania 35 Ronda Rosey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch Gold Triple Signature 5 $250 $200 3 2 11 2016 Heritage Becky Lynch Gold Signature 50 $250 $105 2 2 12 2019 Royal Rumble Becky Lynch vs. Asuka Green Dual Signature 2 $240 1 1 13 2018 High Caliber Aleister Black Gold Signature 5 $228 $100 3 2 14 2019 Excellence Zelina Vega Gold Base 5 $225 $100 2 2 15 2018 Excellence Booker T Gold Signature 5 $225 1 1 16 2018 SummerSlam Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey Orange Dual Signature Award 17 $200 $65 3 2 17 2017 High Caliber The Rock Gold Signature 5 $200 1 1 18 2019 High Caliber Daniel Bryan Gold Signature 5 $200 1 1 19 2019 Main Event Alexa Bliss Teal Base Award 10 $195 1 1 20 2019 Excellence Trish Stratus vs. Ronda Rousey Gold Dual Signature 5 $190 1 1 21 2019 SummerSlam Becky Lynch vs. Natalya Purple Dual Signature 15 $180 $100 3 1 22 2019 Excellence Braun Strowman Gold Base 5 $175 $100 2 1 23 2019 Royal Rumble Becky Lynch vs. Asuka Red Dual Signature 5 $175 1 1 24 2016 TLC Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch Gold Dual Signature Award 30 $165 $50 5 2 25 2018 High Caliber Ember Moon Gold Signature 5 $160 $110 2 1 26 2019 NXT Takeover New York Io Shirai Red Base 4 $160 1 1 27 2016 Backlash Women’s 6 pack Challenge 6 Signature 50 $155 1 1 28 2019 Signature Series Becky Lynch Gold Award 27 $154 1 1 29 2018 High Caliber Roman Reigns Gold Signature 5 $150 $100 2 2 30 2018 High Caliber Ultimate Warrior Gold Signature 5 $150 $90 2 2 31 2019 Inception Becky Lynch Gold Signature 25 $150 $40 3 1 32 2019 Royal Rumble Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks Green Dual Signature 5 $150 1 1 33 2019 Survivor Series Sasha Banks Red Base 5 $150 1 1 34 2018 High Caliber AJ Styles Gold Signature 5 $140 $82 3 2 35 2019 SummerSlam Becky Lynch Blue Base 10 $135 1 1 36 2018 SummerSlam Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey Red Dual Signature Award 17 $130 1 1 37 2018 Signature Series Ric Flair Gold 16 $125 $105 2 1 38 2018 Signature Series Alexa Bliss Gold Award 40 $125 $35 9 3 39 2019 Excellence Becky Lynch Gold Base 5 $125 1 1 40 2019 Main Event Alexa Bliss Teal Signature Award 25 $125 1 1 41 2019 Survivor Series Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles Purple Triple Signature 1/1 1 $125 1 1 42 2019 Excellence Sasha Banks Gold Base 5 $120 $105 2 1 43 2018 Main Event Ronda Rousey Teal Signature Award 15 $120 $80 2 1 44 2019 Excellence Naomi Gold Signature 5 $120 $54 2 1 45 2018 2nd Anniversary The Rock Gold Signature 10 $120 1 1 46 2018 Cyber Monday Base Alexa Bliss Signature Award 43 $120 1 1 47 2019 Excellence Ronda Rousey Gold Base 5 $120 1 1 48 2019 NXT Takeover New York Women’s 4 Way Challenge Purple Signature Award 13 $120 1 1 49 2019 SummerSlam Kevin Owens Purple Signature 15 $120 1 1 50 2017 Topps Now Wrestlemania 33 Randy Orton Mat Relic 25 $120 1 1

Commentary

OK, a lot to unpack here. My methodology was to take all four of my top 25 lists, sort them by the individual card and crunch the numbers accordingly.



This 17cc Award card has sold multiple times for up to $200. Do you have it? Women performers are the clear favorites when it comes to high end cards, taking up 70% of the listings. Out of the top 5 performers with the most cards on the list, 4 of them are women. Becky Lynch is the clear winner, no surprise, with 11 cards. Alexa Bliss is a close second with 9, and Ronda Rousey is third with 6. Coming in fourth is Sasha Banks with 4 and last but not least is The Rock with 3 cards. In fact the Rock is the only male performer to get more than 2 cards on the list. AJ Styles is the only other male to appear on more than one card. It’s pretty clear, women wrestlers are more popular with Slam players

AJ Styles, the only active male wrestler to appear more than once in the top 50. 31 out of the 50 cards are 5cc or under. Only 3 1/1s appear, but one actually sold twice! Only 5 cards charted that were 30cc or higher, and the highest cc charting is at 50. Over half of the cards listed only sold once in the entire year charted. Only five cards sold more than 3, with Alexa’s 2018 Signature Series Gold Award (40cc) selling a whopping 9 times and charting 3 times. Prices on that card ranged from $35 to $125! Only two cards charted more than twice in the year. Becky Lynch’s Excellence Gold Signature (5cc) sold for between $165 and $400! The other was the aforementioned Alexa 2018 Gold Signature Award.

What was the highest ranking male card on the 2019 list? This Undertaker 1/1 sold for $321! Not sure who bought it, but I do know who owns it now. H/T to Jollypirate, one of the best and nicest guys on the app. So what does all this tell us? Well if you manage to pull a card that’s under 10cc it’s worth some money. How much is of course dependent on who it is on the front. Just because it’s a low CC doesn’t mean that it’s super-valuable though. Plenty of low CC cards of mid and undercarders or legends don’t sell for more than $10-20. However if you’re lucky enough to pull one of the elite women, you can basically set your own price. In my next column I’ll be looking at all the new releases in the app since the last time I looked, which was in September!

Until next time, don’t forget you can find me in game at GRENDELSEN, and I’m always happy to trade or answer any questions you might have. Leave questions or concerns here and I’ll see you next time.

