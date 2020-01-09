News Ticker

DIGITAL DABBLINGS #37 – Q4 Top 25 Singles & 2019 Top 50 Singles

By William M. Noetling, PWTorch Specialist

January 9, 2020


Top 25 Single Sales

Fourth Quarter Commentary

First things first; I haven’t included the one card that sold for the highest amount during the last 90 days. It’s a 2cc Trish Stratus from Summer Slam. Supposedly it sold for over $750. I find this to be highly unlikely, considering the only 1/1 that’s even on the list didn’t sell for more than $150. So for that reason I’m not including it in the lists, but I am pointing it out. I do believe this would be the highest single sale in Slam history, but again I’m skeptical.

The usual suspects all appear here, and in limited numbers as is the fashion in Slam. MOST of these are one time only sales, though one card, the 25cc Becky Lynch Inception Gold Signature sold three times in the quarter for prices ranging from $40 to $150. So of course your mileage may vary.

For the second quarter in a row Becky Lynch remains the most popular superstar in terms of different cards on this list, with 7 once again and over half of them sold for over $150. In second place was Alexa Bliss once again. Seems like her star has fallen just a bit lately and Becky is still on the rise. Becky even ties for highest selling card, with Eve of all people. Just goes to show that even a retired legend who hasn’t been on the active roster for over 7 years has value if there’s low enough CC.


Q4’s #1 Card, Becky Lynch Excellence Gold Signature sold for $400!

High Caliber, Excellence and SummerSlam all have four cards on the list proving those sets to be quite popular. Also as expected, cards with CC under 10 are the most valuable, making up almost half of this months’ listing.

Movers and Shakers:

  • Sasha Banks 2017 Black Friday Award (36cc) increased from $79 to $100
  • Becky Lynch 2019 Excellence Gold Signature (5cc) has gone from $165 in Q2, $170 in Q3 to $400 in Q4!
  • Zelina Vega 2019 Excellence Gold Signature (5cc) has gone from $100 to $225
  • Becky Lynch 2016 Heritage Gold Signature (50cc) moved from $105 to $250
  • Aleister Black 2018 High Caliber Gold Signature (5cc) moved from $115 in Q2 to 228 in Q4 without charting in Q3
  • Ultimate Warrior 2018 High Caliber Gold Signature (5cc) moved from $90 to $150

Top 25 Single Card Sales 4th Quarter 2019

– Sales in the 90 days prior to December 31, 2019 (List #8)

Rank

Year

Set

Performer

Variant

CC

Hi

Lo

# sold

1

2019

Excellence

Becky Lynch

Gold Signature

5

$400

1

2

2017

High Caliber

Eve

Gold Signature

5

$400

1

3

2016

Heritage

Becky Lynch

Gold Signature

50

$250

1

4

2018

High Caliber

Aleister Black

Gold Signature

5

$228

1

5

2019

Excellence

Zelina Vega

Gold Base

5

$225

1

6

2018

Excellence

Booker T

Gold Signature

5

$225

1

7

2019

High Caliber

Daniel Bryan

Gold Signature

5

$200

1

8

2018

SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

Orange Dual Signature Award

17

$200

$65

2

9

2019

Excellence

Braun Strowman

Gold Base

5

$175

$100

2

10

2019

Signature Series

Becky Lynch

Gold Award

27

$154

1

11

2019

Survivor Series

Sasha Banks

Red Base

5

$150

1

12

2018

High Caliber

Ultimate Warrior

Gold Signature

5

$150

1

13

2019

Inception

Becky Lynch

Gold Signature

25

$150

$40

3

14

2019

SummerSlam

Becky Lynch

Blue Base

10

$135

1

15

2018

SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

Red Dual Signature Award

17

$130

1

16

2018

Signature Series

Ric Flair

Gold

16

$125

$105

2

17

2019

Main Event

Alexa Bliss

Teal Signature Award

25

$125

1

18

2019

Survivor Series

Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Purple Triple Signature 1/1

1

$125

1

19

2018

Signature Series

Alexa Bliss

Gold Signature Award

40

$120

1

20

2019

Survivor Series

Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio

Green Dual Signature

5

$115

1

21

2017

Black Friday

Sasha Banks

Award

36

$100

1

22

2018

NXT Wargames

Shayna Baszler

Gold Award

7

$100

1

23

2019

TLC

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

Blue Dual Signature Award

15

$100

1

24

2019

TLC

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

Red Dual Signature Award

14

$100

1

25

2019

SummerSlam

Roman Reigns

Blue Base

10

$100

1


The #1 card of 2019. Sold 3 times for between $270 and $600!

Top 50 Singles – Calendar Year 2019

Rank

Year

Set

Performer

Variant

CC

Hi

Lo

# sold

# lists

1

2018

High Caliber

Alexa Bliss

Gold Signature

5

$600

$270

3

2

2

2019

Excellence

Becky Lynch

Gold Signature

5

$400

$165

3

3

3

2017

High Caliber

Eve

Gold Signature

5

$400

1

1

4

2018

Topps Now Wrestlemania 34

Undertaker

Gold Mat Relic

1

$321

1

1

5

2016

Serial # Signature

The Rock

#5/5

1

$300

$250

2

2

6

2019

Excellence

Mandy Rose

Gold

5

$300

1

1

7

2018

High Caliber

Sasha Banks

Gold Signature

5

$275

1

1

8

2018

High Caliber

Ronda Rousey

Gold Signature

5

$266

$200

2

2

9

2018

High Caliber

Charlotte Flair

Gold Signature

5

$251

1

1

10

2019

Wrestlemania 35

Ronda Rosey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

Gold Triple Signature

5

$250

$200

3

2

11

2016

Heritage

Becky Lynch

Gold Signature

50

$250

$105

2

2

12

2019

Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Green Dual Signature

2

$240

1

1

13

2018

High Caliber

Aleister Black

Gold Signature

5

$228

$100

3

2

14

2019

Excellence

Zelina Vega

Gold Base

5

$225

$100

2

2

15

2018

Excellence

Booker T

Gold Signature

5

$225

1

1

16

2018

SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

Orange Dual Signature Award

17

$200

$65

3

2

17

2017

High Caliber

The Rock

Gold Signature

5

$200

1

1

18

2019

High Caliber

Daniel Bryan

Gold Signature

5

$200

1

1

19

2019

Main Event

Alexa Bliss

Teal Base Award

10

$195

1

1

20

2019

Excellence

Trish Stratus vs. Ronda Rousey

Gold Dual Signature

5

$190

1

1

21

2019

SummerSlam

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

Purple Dual Signature

15

$180

$100

3

1

22

2019

Excellence

Braun Strowman

Gold Base

5

$175

$100

2

1

23

2019

Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Red Dual Signature

5

$175

1

1

24

2016

TLC

Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch

Gold Dual Signature Award

30

$165

$50

5

2

25

2018

High Caliber

Ember Moon

Gold Signature

5

$160

$110

2

1

26

2019

NXT Takeover New York

Io Shirai

Red Base

4

$160

1

1

27

2016

Backlash

Women’s 6 pack Challenge

6 Signature

50

$155

1

1

28

2019

Signature Series

Becky Lynch

Gold Award

27

$154

1

1

29

2018

High Caliber

Roman Reigns

Gold Signature

5

$150

$100

2

2

30

2018

High Caliber

Ultimate Warrior

Gold Signature

5

$150

$90

2

2

31

2019

Inception

Becky Lynch

Gold Signature

25

$150

$40

3

1

32

2019

Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks

Green Dual Signature

5

$150

1

1

33

2019

Survivor Series

Sasha Banks

Red Base

5

$150

1

1

34

2018

High Caliber

AJ Styles

Gold Signature

5

$140

$82

3

2

35

2019

SummerSlam

Becky Lynch

Blue Base

10

$135

1

1

36

2018

SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

Red Dual Signature Award

17

$130

1

1

37

2018

Signature Series

Ric Flair

Gold

16

$125

$105

2

1

38

2018

Signature Series

Alexa Bliss

Gold Award

40

$125

$35

9

3

39

2019

Excellence

Becky Lynch

Gold Base

5

$125

1

1

40

2019

Main Event

Alexa Bliss

Teal Signature Award

25

$125

1

1

41

2019

Survivor Series

Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Purple Triple Signature 1/1

1

$125

1

1

42

2019

Excellence

Sasha Banks

Gold Base

5

$120

$105

2

1

43

2018

Main Event

Ronda Rousey

Teal Signature Award

15

$120

$80

2

1

44

2019

Excellence

Naomi

Gold Signature

5

$120

$54

2

1

45

2018

2nd Anniversary

The Rock

Gold Signature

10

$120

1

1

46

2018

Cyber Monday Base

Alexa Bliss

Signature Award

43

$120

1

1

47

2019

Excellence

Ronda Rousey

Gold Base

5

$120

1

1

48

2019

NXT Takeover New York

Women’s 4 Way Challenge

Purple Signature Award

13

$120

1

1

49

2019

SummerSlam

Kevin Owens

Purple Signature

15

$120

1

1

50

2017

Topps Now Wrestlemania 33

Randy Orton

Mat Relic

25

$120

1

1

Commentary

OK, a lot to unpack here. My methodology was to take all four of my top 25 lists, sort them by the individual card and crunch the numbers accordingly.


This 17cc Award card has sold multiple times for up to $200. Do you have it?

Women performers are the clear favorites when it comes to high end cards, taking up 70% of the listings. Out of the top 5 performers with the most cards on the list, 4 of them are women. Becky Lynch is the clear winner, no surprise, with 11 cards. Alexa Bliss is a close second with 9, and Ronda Rousey is third with 6. Coming in fourth is Sasha Banks with 4 and last but not least is The Rock with 3 cards. In fact the Rock is the only male performer to get more than 2 cards on the list. AJ Styles is the only other male to appear on more than one card. It’s pretty clear, women wrestlers are more popular with Slam players


AJ Styles, the only active male wrestler to appear more than once in the top 50.

31 out of the 50 cards are 5cc or under. Only 3 1/1s appear, but one actually sold twice! Only 5 cards charted that were 30cc or higher, and the highest cc charting is at 50. Over half of the cards listed only sold once in the entire year charted. Only five cards sold more than 3, with Alexa’s 2018 Signature Series Gold Award (40cc) selling a whopping 9 times and charting 3 times. Prices on that card ranged from $35 to $125!

Only two cards charted more than twice in the year. Becky Lynch’s Excellence Gold Signature (5cc) sold for between $165 and $400! The other was the aforementioned Alexa 2018 Gold Signature Award.


What was the highest ranking male card on the 2019 list? This Undertaker 1/1 sold for $321! Not sure who bought it, but I do know who owns it now. H/T to Jollypirate, one of the best and nicest guys on the app.

So what does all this tell us? Well if you manage to pull a card that’s under 10cc it’s worth some money. How much is of course dependent on who it is on the front. Just because it’s a low CC doesn’t mean that it’s super-valuable though. Plenty of low CC cards of mid and undercarders or legends don’t sell for more than $10-20. However if you’re lucky enough to pull one of the elite women, you can basically set your own price.

In my next column I’ll be looking at all the new releases in the app since the last time I looked, which was in September!

Until next time, don’t forget you can find me in game at GRENDELSEN, and I’m always happy to trade or answer any questions you might have. Leave questions or concerns here and I’ll see you next time.

