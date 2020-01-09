News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek react to Jon Moxley rejecting the Inner Circle, wonder why Kenny Omega hasn't accepted PAC's challenge, preview Impact's Hard to Kill, more (96 min)

January 9, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek react to AEW Dynamite. They begin the show talking about Jon Moxley’s decision to reject the Inner Circle. They also wonder why Kenny Omega hasn’t accepted PAC’s challenge. The guys preview Impact’s Hard to Kill and take listener emails. They give three predictions for Impact in 2020, and also speculate on what MLW’s big announcement could be. For next week, email the show — elitemajorimpact@gmail.com

