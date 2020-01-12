FREE PODCAST 1/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Lanny Poffo: (1-16-15) “Macho Man” Randy Savage’s brother details how he finally got into the Hall of Fame, Mr. Perfect stories (136 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic episode from five years ago this week (1-16-2020) featuring an interview with “Leaping” Lanny Poffo discussing his brother “Macho Man” Randy Savage’s Hall of Fame induction, details on how it finally happened, thoughts of Hulk Hogan giving the intro speech, some great Savage family stories, and much more with live callers and email questions. He also reads a poem in the VIP Aftershow and answers some email questions on Savage and his career including working with “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig.

