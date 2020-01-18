FREE PODCAST 1/18 – WKPWP Flagship Flashback: (1-13-15) Keller & Powell discuss with callers Reigns’s odd promos, Bryan’s declaration he’ll win Rumble, TNA’s live debut, WWE Network, Vince’s future as Head of Creative, Savage in Hall of Fame (115 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback from five years ago (1-13-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with callers Roman Reigns’s odd promos, Daniel Bryan’s declaration he’ll win Rumble, TNA’s live debut, WWE Network, Vince McMahon’s future as Head of Creative, and much more with a mix of live calls and email questions including the VIP Aftershow examining the Seth Rollins-Brock Lesnar-John Cena hype.

