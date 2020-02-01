FREE PODCAST 2/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Alan4L and Will Cooling join to talk Fight Club Pro’s Elite vs. British Strong Style six man from 2017, the importance of happenings vs. moments in wrestling, a detour into the latest UK scene, the Ubermensch paradigm, more (163 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Alan4L and Will Cooling join to talk about the moment where New Japan, Ring of Honor, and WWE had participants in a match at once – the Elite (Bucks and Omega) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate) from Good Friday 2017 in Fight Club Pro. The trio then talk a little about UK/Irish politics, the importance of separating a happening vs. a moment in wrestling, and then Rich and Will spend time breaking down Bruce Mitchell’s Ubermensch theory, and a really intriguing chat on the importance of mental health – and how wrestling can be a respite if you get out of your own way.

