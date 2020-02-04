FREE PODCAST 2/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Heydorn: Ricochet earns title shot, Orton comes out to address Edge, Charlotte confronted by Ripley, Drew confident (120 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Zack Heydorn to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss Ricochet earning a WWE Title shot against Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton coming out to address Edge, Charlotte confronted by Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre conveys confidence, and more. Caller topics include whether Orton’s segment worked, whether Aleister Black made sense, if a Becky-Asuka rematch is good, whether NXT Women’s Title at WrestleMania is a positive or negative, and much more. Then they talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in Salt Lake City, Utah. And finally, they answer email questions on a variety of other Raw-related topics including puzzling WWE announcing tendencies.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM: CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO