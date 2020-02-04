IMPACT WRESTLING HITS & MISSES 2/4: Dream vs. Ace Austin in Street Fight, Tessa vs. Adam Thornstowe, Johnny Swinger, Rosemary vs. “Suzie,” Joey Ryan backstage, Rhino vs. Taurus

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

Overall – HIT: This episode easily could have been a PUSH or a MISS if it weren’t for a very good match between TJP and Hijo del Vikingo. Most of the segments and matches felt like time fillers, only serving to extend storylines without really moving things forward (with the exception of the Rosemary/Suzie and Joey Ryan/RVD angles which aren’t many people’s cup of tea). There has also been a lot of post-match beatdowns which is dangerously close to entering monotonous territory.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Adam Thornstowe – PUSH: The show starts with Tessa coming to the ring to cut a promo on Ace Austin. Tessa calls Ace out, saying that they don’t have to wait for their match, they can have it now. Ace comes out with Reno Scum, Adam Thornestowe and Luster the Legend, and sends Thornestowe out to fight her instead. Tessa and Thornestowe have a decent match which Tessa wins with a her Buzzsaw DDT. After the match, Luster bearhugs Tessa from behind and the three beat her down until Tommy Dreamer makes the save. Ace and Reno Scum powder to the back and Tommy challenges Ace to a street fight later in the show. I’m not really into this whole Tessa vs. Ace story but I understand that they want to give Tessa some successful title defenses before her eventual rematch with Sami Callihan. Later, while the comentators are setting up the show, we get another broadcast interruption showing what looks like to be a QR Code.

Rhino vs. Taurus – MISS: This match is just okay and just as it was starting to warm up, Moose interferes, stopping the match. Rhino Gores Moose for his troubles. I am definitely ready for this feud to move on.

Johnny Swinger backstage – HIT: I can’t believe I’m saying that Johnny Swinger is growing on me but… well, there it is. Swinger confronts the Desi Hit Squad backstage, stating that there is a new tag team in town, The Mack and Pack Connection, that is ready to fight them. Once he gets a look at Mahabali Shera, he quickly amends that to mean that only Mack was challenging Shera to a one-on-one match. Later, Swinger tells Mack that Shera challenged him, but not to worry since Swinger will have his back. Mack blows Swinger off again.

Taya looks for help – HIT: Taya wanders the back looking for someone who would be willing to help her against Jordynne Grace in their upcoming title match. First, she runs into Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan who turn her down. Great character work from Taya as usual. Taya then runs into her bestie (in Taya’s mind at least) Rosemary. Rosemary, however, was otherwise engaged…

Rosemary vs. “Suzie” – HIT: The story of the Suzie Saga seems to be nearing its apex. While Taya ran her mouth, Rosemary ignores her, setting up an ambush for both Father James Mitchell and Jessicka Havok, to ensure that they can’t interfere in her plans. Suzie meets Rosemary in the ring and Rosemary tries to get Suzie to attack her. Suzie wants none of it, instead she simply wants to go exploring with Rosemary. Rosemary slaps her, pulls out Su Yung’s bloodied glove, and slaps her with that. Suzie gets the glove and flies into a rage, attacking Rosemary. Rosemary, pleased with herself, leads the attacking Suzie to the back. They both get counted out. Later, Rosemary is seen laying in the same stairwell where Su Yung died, barely conscious, but very pleased with herself. Father James Mitchell enters the scene and curses Rosemary for dooming them all. I’m excited to find out if this means Su Yung is back. Or I would be if the commentators didn’t say she was several times later during the show.

TJP vs. Hijo del Vikingo – HOMERUN: I was really looking forward to this match since last week and boy, it did not disappoint. There is some great counter wrestling and several spots I’d never seen before, and somehow, I felt like these two were still holding back, making me want even more. There were chants of Esto es lucha, dee ees awesome, and fight foreva, throughout the match. Definitely worth a watch. TJP submits Vikingo but The North, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander attack after the match. Falah Bahh, who seconded TJP runs them off. Falah Bahh and TJP vs. The North? Sign me up.

Joey Ryan backstage – HIT: Joey Ryan is backstage when Katie Forbes approaches him to talk. Joey interrupts her saying he’s not interested in her “touching it”, but it was all a misdirection and RVD attacks Joey, angrily. Afterwards, in an interview, RVD is asked about losing his cool. RVD denies that he lost his cool but delivers the line without his usual easygoing tone and with a bit of fire. This story may be getting interesting, and I am thus far intrigued.

Dave & Jake Crist vs. Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. – MISS: This is a decent match which saw Daga and Wagner in control for most of it. Daga wins with his unnamed-by-commentary finisher. Madman Fulton, who was ringside, jumps Daga and Wagner, and he and OVE beat them down. At this point I started to realize just how many segments have ended with a beatdown.

Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin, Street fight – HIT: I vacillated between a HIT or MISS for this one. The match is your paint-by-numbers hardcore gimmick match with trash can filled with “toys”, kendo stick, lengthy walk-and-brawl, and table. This one has blood when Ace uses his laminated playing card to slice open Tommy’s forehead. After that spot the match did ramp up in intensity for the last minute or so, ending with a creative use of Ace’s the Fold on Tommy, who was crotched on a ladder Tommy had set up.