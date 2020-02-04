NXT ON USA PRIMER 2/5: Charlotte visits to presumably announce WrestleMania intensions, Ripley and Belair go face-to-face, Takeover Portland hype, Jordan Devil shows up with Cruiserweight Title

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

Charlotte Flair returns to Full Sail University and will respond to Rhea Ripley’s challenge for an NXT Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania. Plus, new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will make his first appearance at Full Sail after capturing the gold at WWE Worlds Collide. Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuiness and Beth Phoenix will have the call live on the USA Network. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Charlotte Flair returns to NXT to answer Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania offer.

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Bianca BeLair come face to face

New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin comes to Full Sail

The Undisputed ERA vow to get their hands on Tommaso Ciampa

How will The BroserWeights follow up on their Dusty Classic win?

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance on Raw and offered Charlotte Flair an NXT Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania. Charlotte didn’t respond to Ripley’s challenge but will appear tonight on NXT to address the champion. The question is will Charlotte accept Ripley’s challenge and will the NXT Women’s Title be defended at WrestleMania?

(Amin’s Analysis: This added wrinkle makes Charlotte Flair’s win at the Royal Rumble even more interesting. I anticipate Charlotte will announce she will face the winner of the NXT Takeover: Portland title match winner.)

Before clashing for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT TakeOver: Portland, Rhea Ripley and Bianca BeLair will meet face-to-face on NXT. BeLair earned a championship match after winning a Women’s Battle Royal on NXT. Ripley is coming off a successful title defence against Toni Storm at WWE Worlds Collide. What will happen when champion and challenge meet on NXT

(Amin’s Analysis: Most segments like these you would expect some sort of physical interaction. I would like to see something different like to see both Belair and Ripley get a chance to cut strong promos and get their characters over heading into the title rather than a brawl.)

New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin comes to Full Sail

Jordan Devlin won the NXT Cruiserweight Title at WWE Worlds Collide after he defeated Angel Garza, Lio Rush and Travis Banks in a great wrestling match at WWE Worlds Collide. Tonight, Devlin will make first appearance at Full Sail Live. What will Devlin say about his win and who will be the first to challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Title?

Never bet against #TheIrishAce! Take a look back at WWE #WorldsCollide where a NEW NXT Cruiserweight Champion was crowned! #205Live @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/8YLcfy1vN0 — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This will be interesting to see how this plays out as now the NXT Cruiserweight Title will be defended on both NXT and NXT UK for the time being. I like the move because Devlin is a terrific wrestler and can now face a different variety of opponents.)

The Undisputed Era vow to get their hands on Tommaso Ciampa

At NXT Takeover: Portland, Tommaso Ciampa will challenge for the NXT Title. Last week, Ciampa got the upper hand as he took out the Undisputed Era and even sent the NXT Champion Adam Cole crashing through a table. How will Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Era respond to Ciampa’s attack?

This isn’t a game Ciampa. Trust me when I tell you…this Wednesday will not be a fun night for you. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 4, 2020

Another day at the office. Another day closer to bringing Goldie home? 🖤💛#WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/erY7urUDTY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 30, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Last week’s angle was impactful and a strong start to build up the highly awaited NXT Title match between Ciampa and Cole. I expect more of the same this week with a big response from the Undisputed Era.)

How will The BroserWeights follow up on their Dusty Classic win?

Last week, Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after they defeated the James Drake & Zack Gibson in a great wrestling match. Dunne & Riddle will now challenge Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Tag Team Titles at TakeOver: Portland. What do the BroserWeights have in store for NXT leading into their championship match.

(Amin’s Analysis: Dunne & Riddle have proved to be a great team as they had some great wrestling matches during the Dusty Classic. I would expect to see some sort of interaction between the BroserWeights and Undisputed Era tonight to build up their tag team title match.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans in a terrific wrestling match to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Dominik Dijakovic defeated Damian Priest and looks to be next in line to challenge Keith Lee for an NXT North American Title match.

Overall Thoughts

This is shaping up to be an action-packed and newsworthy episode of NXT leading into Takeover: Portland.

