Raw Rating: Viewership down from January average, down from year-ago level, key metrics, plus overall cable ranking

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (2/3) on USA Network drew a 1.57 rating, the lowest since Jan. 13 when it drew a 1.49 rating. It was down from the January average of 1.63. One year ago Raw drew a 1.78 rating. Two years ago it drew a 2.14 rating. Three years ago it drew a 2.2o rating. Raw’s ten-week rolling average rating is 1.58

The first-to-third hour drop-off was 296,000, below the 2020 average so far of 336,000. The first hour began with 2.318 million viewers, dropped to 2.164 million, and then closed with 2.022 million in the third hour.

On another note, the Jan. 20 episode of Raw two weeks ago finished in positions no. 2, 3, and 8 (each of the three hours) for the Jan. 20-26 ratings period in the 18-49 adult demographic. Only an NBA game on ESPN drew a better rating. Raw outdrew the NFL Pro Bowl by a 0.1 in the 18-49 demo. It also outdrew the game in total viewers by around 90,000 viewers.