HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT 2/10: Alt Perspective coverage of the live show including Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, new Super Showdown hype, and more

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 10, 2020

LIVE FROM ONTARIO, CN

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Jerry “The King” Lawler

-The show opened with the standard Monday Night Raw intro. When it finished, pyro blared in the arena and the announce team welcomed the audience to the program. Tom Phillips said they were on the road to WrestleMania and followed that with hype of tonight’s major matches including Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship and Drew McIntyre inside MVP’s VIP Lounge.

Heydorn’s Analysis: MVP’s VIP Lounge? Well alright then. Call me intrigued. Out of nowhere? Absolutley, but call me intrigued nonetheless.

-When the intro and hype wrapped, the shot cut to Seth Rollins in the ring with his group including AOP and Buddy Murphy.

Heydorn’s Analysis: *cough* I meant just Murphy. Just Murphy, folks.

Rollins was officially introduced and he welcomed everyone to Raw. He said he was proud to stand in the ring as the audience’s Monday Night Messiah and the audience booed. From there, he said he was not sure if that name at first, but it has grown on him. He said he realized it was good because he understood that it was hard for the crowd to make tough choices. He said he was there to make those tough choices and lead the company into the future. The audience booed once again. Rollins continued and said that before they could look to the future, he needed to address the past. He then cued up a highlight package that detailed last week’s elimination match involving his guys, Kevin Owens, and the Viking Raiders. When the video package ended, Rollins continued and blamed Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders for costing him a shot at the WWE Championship. Rollins kept going and said forgiveness is a virtue, but that his patience with Owens and company is wearing thin. He said that they are there to preach a message of unity and they wouldn’t leave the ring until the message was heard.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Good stuff. Rollins had a fresh look and his MNM narrative felt fresh due to the way he framed it up. Last week, he came across too much like his old whiny heel self from 2015. This was more in line with the recent (and more effective) heel character.

In response, Kevin Owens hit the ring to a decent pop from the audience. Owens stood on the ramp and soaked in “KO” chants. Before he spoke, Rollins told him not to get in over his head and said that that was what happened to Samoa Joe and Ivar and they got taken out. Rollins said whether Owens likes it or not, he was his Monday Night Messiah. The audience booed loudly. Rollins said that if Owens decides to stand alone like a martyr, he would fall alone. Owens spoke next and said that Rollins sounds stupid each week while running his mouth in the ring. He also said that Rollins looked stupid too. From there, he continued and said that while Rollins keeps talking, he keeps fighting. Owens said that Rollins was wrong because he wasn’t alone. This prompted the Viking Raiders to walk out and stand beside him. Rollins responded to this and said that Owens never had a problem finding partners, but keeping them upright. Owens joked and tried knocking them over before confirming to Rollins that they were ok. He and the Viking Raiders then charged the ring and the brawl ensued. As everyone was doing battle, Samoa Joe hit the ring and got the Kokina Clutch locked in on Rollins to a big reaction. The fighting continued until Murphy was left alone in the ring. Owens hit the Stunner on him and caused him to roll out of the ring. From there, Owens and his crew celebrated as Rollins and company ran off.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Everything that was supposed to get a reaction got one. To that end, it worked. At the same time, it seems like this rivalry has stagnated in this spot. Big brawls and big tag matches. It’s time for a little more storytelling and a little more meaning behind what is going on.

-As they did, Becky Lynch’s music hit to a big reaction. She posed at the top of the ramp and then made her way down to the ring. Once she got to the ring, she posed as the show went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, Asuka made her way to the ring with Kairi Sane at her side. She cut a promo in Japanese as she walked down the ramp. She taunted Becky Lynch and laughed at her before getting into the ring. Once she did, official introductions were made and the match began.

(1) ASUKA w/Kairi Sane vs. BECKY LYNCH – WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Both women tied up to start the match. Asuka took over early with a headlock and grounded Lynch with it until Lynch broke the hold and pushed Asuka into the ropes. From there, Asuka bounced off and connected with a shoulder tackle. After, both women tied up again and this time, Lynch took control. She worked Asuka’s arm, but Asuka battled back with strikes before locking in a headlock again. Asuka took Lynch down with that move, but Becky countered it into a side headlock of her own. Eventually, Lynch connected with a shoulder tackle and showed Asuka her muscles to taunt her back.

Heydorn’s Analysis: I like the pace of this match thus far. The counters are crisp and both women look to be on relatively even ground. They are working to hook the audience and it’s working.

At that point, both women exchanged strikes. As they did, Kairi Sane distracted Lynch which gave Asuka the opportunity to kick her off the ring apron and to the floor. With Lynch lying on the outside, the show went to commercial break. (c)