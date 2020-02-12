2/7 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Burch & Lorcan vs. Kendrick & Daivari, Devlin vs. Rush vs. Nese for Cruiserweight Title

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 7, 2020

SAN JOSE, CALIF.

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Aiden English, Jon Quasto

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. After, the camera entered the arena and panned the audience before landing on the announcers. English and Quasto announced a triple threat main event between NXT Cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin, Lio Rush, and Tony Nese. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch made their ring entrance, followed by The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari.

(1) DANNY BURCH & ONEY LORCAN vs. THE BRIAN KENDRICK & ARIYA DAIVARI

Before the bell, highlights of the saga between the two teams aired. Lorcan and Daivari entered the ring and the bell rang. Lorcan quickly knocked Daivari outside the ring. Burch attacked Kendrick and Daivari at ringside. Back in the ring, Lorcan punished Daivari in the corner. Daivari created separation and tagged Kendrick. Lorcan tagged in Burch who entered the ring and hit a flurry of offense on Kendrick. Burch tried to run the ropes, but Daivari pulled him to the outside and beat him down. From there, Kendrick choked Burch with the bottom rope. From there, Daivari and Kendrick kept control of the match with frequent tags. Both men concentrated on Burch’s left knee. Eventually, Burch created separation and tagged Lorcan who entered the ring and rallied. Lorcan hit a double blockbuster on both Kendrick and Daivari. He tagged Burch back in, but Daivari ran in the ring with a steel chair. Burch dropkicked the chair into Daivari, but the referee did not call for the bell. From there, Lorcan picked up the chair and hit Daivari in the mid-section. This time, the referee called for the bell.

After the match ended, Burch and Lorcan mocked the Dudley Boys’ signature “Get the tables!” gesture. Lorcan pulled a table out from under the ring and the crowd cheered. Kendrick pulled Daivari out of the ring and the both retreated to the back as the crowd booed.

WINNERS: The Brian Kendrick & Daivari via DQ

(Taylor’s Analysis: This feud has developed well over the last several weeks. It ultimately feels inconsequential, but each week has added a new layer, making it seem thought out and planned. The tease of the table leads me to believe this will be decided with a stipulation, such as a table match or a street fight.)

-The show returned, and the announcers hyped the main event again. The Singh Brothers made their ring entrance with their opponents already in the ring.

(2) THE SINGH BROTHERS vs. JOE FURRER & DEVON DIXIE

-Samir and Dixie entered the ring, and the bell rang.

Dixie attacked Samir as he was dancing around the ring. From there, Samir scaled the ropes and hit a diving clothesline. He tagged Sunil who hit a diving ax-handle smash. The Singh Brothers hit a double basement dropkick, followed by a double elbow drop. Samir cinched in a modified headlock. They kept control with frequent tags. From there, they hit a double superkick on Furrer who was standing on the ring apron. Eventually, they hit The Bollywood Blast on Dixie for the win.

WINNERS: The Singh Brothers vis pinfall

(Taylor’s Analysis: This was lame, drawn-out, and failed to be entertaining. I will never understand why every few weeks, the writers of 205 Live feel the need to fill time with a Singh Brothers match. Have a serious match between potential title contenders. Introduce a new star with a vignette. Almost anything other than this would be better.)

-The show returned, and Tony Nese made his ring entrance, followed by Lio Rush and Jordan Devlin.

(3) JORDAN DEVLIN (CHAMPION) vs. LIO RUSH vs. TONY NESE

-The bell rang, and Nese taunted Rush. Devlin fought for both men’s attention and shoved Nese. Rush hit a dropkick on Nese, knocking him out of the ring. The pace quickened between Devlin and Rush. They evaded each other’s offense until Rush hit a kick to Devlin’s jaw. Nese ran back in the ring and broke up a two count. Rush and Nese brawled. Nese hit a springboard moonsault for a two count.

From there, Devlin attacked Nese from behind. Nese missed a moonsault, and Devlin responded by hitting a DDT for a two count. Devlin slammed both men with a modified uranage, followed by a standing moonsault for a two count. After a brief exchange with Nese on the outside, Devlin hit a Spanish fly on Rush for a two count. From there, Devlin punished Rush’s lower back and cinched in a chin lock. Devlin propped Rush on the top rope. Nese interrupted the suplex attempt. Rush attempted to dive on both men. Devlin and Nese tried to set up a double suplex on Rush, but Rush knocked both men to the mat. Rush hit a double cross-body and rallied. He hit a come-up on both men before getting a two count on Nese. The crowd was surprised by the kick-out. All three men hit a series of dives to each other on the outside of the ring. Eventually, Devlin hit a springboard cutter, but Rush broke up the pinfall attempt. After, Rush scaled the top rope but was thwarted by Nese.

Nese hit a sunset driver on Devlin for a two count. From there. Nese scaled the top rope and missed a 450. Rush attempted the final hour on Nese, but Nese got his knees up. Devlin then hit the Devlin-side on Nese for the win. After the match, Devlin took the mike and asked if 205 believed in him now. He called out the locker room and said he was taking the title back to the UK. He celebrated on the entrance ramp as the show ended.

WINNER: Jordan Devlin via pinfall

(Taylor’s Analysis: This was a good match with a lot of exciting, fast-paced moves. Some of the spots looked too contrived and planned, but it was still a fun match to watch. Putting Devlin over was the obvious choice. He carries himself well and has a presence in and out of the ring.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: While the main event was good, the rest of the show was mediocre to bad. These Singh Brother segments really kill the show, and not even a flashy, fast-paced main event can undo the damage. It will be interesting to see if the title is kept off the show while Devlin defends it in the UK. The next several weeks should be built around making a credible title challenger who will go to the UK and try to take the belt back.

