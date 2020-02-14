NXT closes gap with AEW to just 60,000 among live and same-night viewers, key demo metrics, prior weeks’ 3-day and 7-day viewership totals updated

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

Both NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite on TNT drew lower viewership than the week before. AEW drew its lowest initial viewership of the year with 817,000 viewers, down from 928,000 last week, which was its top same-night viewership of the year. NXT dropped to 757,000, down from 770,000 last week. The gap between the two shows was a mere 60,000 viewers.

AEW drew a 0.62 rating (down from 0.64 last week) compared to NXT’s 0.57 rating (compared to 0.61 last week).

In key demo ratings, AEW won across the board, but it was closer than usual. Among men 18-34, AEW drew 0.22 and NXT drew 0.20. It wasn’t as close when the male demo was broadened to 18-49, with a 0.41 to 0.28 lead for AEW. Among all adults 18-49, AEW outdrew NXT by a 0.30 to 0.24 margin.

New data is available for last week, as the viewership for NXT after three days of DVR viewership drew from 770,000 to 928,000, while AEW drew from 928000 to 1,157,000. Going back two weeks to the Jan. 29 episode, the seven-day viewership total for NXT drew to 891,000 viewers and AEW grew to 1,111,000 viewers.

