Wednesday Ratings (Updated): AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA viewership up, AEW expands lead over last two weeks

AEW Dynamite last night drew 928,000 live and same-night-DVR viewers, up from last week’s 828,000 but a bit below the Jan. 15 viewership of 947,000. NXT was also up with 770,000, from 712,000, but right in line with the 769,000 from two weeks ago.

AEW led NXT by 158,000 viewers. That’s above the last 116,000 and 102,000 the last two weeks, but below the 240,00 and 226,000 the prior two weeks.

In key demo comparisons, AEW continues to hold large leads over NXT. Among men 18-49, AEW holds a 0.50 to 0.30 lead over NXT. Among men 18-34, the lead is a little smaller, 0.29 to .0.18, indicating AEW is doing better among 35-49 year olds compared to NXT than the younger half of that demo, which could be a combination of AEW taping into the WCW Nitro vibe and also featuring some older wrestlers on to compared to NXT. Among all adults 18-49, AEW outdrew NXT by a 0.36 to 0.22 margin. The cable rating itself, measuring percentage of total available homes watching each show, was closer with 0.64 for AEW and 0.61 for NXT.

AEW finished no. 11 in the 18-49 cable rankings, behind some NBA games and Fox News programs. NXT finished at no. 34.

AEW also topped a million viewers in the “plus three day” delayed viewing totals with last week’s show, jumping to 1,082,000 viewers, the first million-plus number in that live-plus-three-day category since Dec. 4.

