VIP AUDIO 2/16 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: WrestleMania line-up begins to take shape with Cena, Taker, Edge, but is it good enough? Plus Goldberg-Fiend, Hogan on SD, Otis-Mandy date, AEW Dynamite review (55 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting, they first take their first extended look at the WrestleMania line-up as it’s now taking shape with John Cena, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, The Fiend, and other key wrestlers falling into place. Is it strong enough, based on what’s projected? Then they shift to some Smackdown analysis including the Goldberg-Fiend hype and Hulk Hogan’s special appearance, and the Otis-Mandy Rose date gone bad. Finally, a look at the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, one of their better all-around shows to date with a look at several key segments including the AEW Women’s Title change.

