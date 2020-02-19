2/19 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Cody vs. Wardlow in a cage, Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb, Tag Team Battle Royal, Omega & Page vs. Lucha Bros., Nyla Rose celebrates title win

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

FEBRUARY 19, 2020

ATLANTA, GEORGIA AT THE STATE FARM ARENA

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@josh_chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

The State Farm Arena is located in downtown Atlanta and boasts a maximum capacity of 21,000. The SFA is home to the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and has hosted 4 UFC events, 5 WWE Pay-Per-Views, the 2011 WWE Hall of Fame, and an episode of WCW Nitro. This will be AEW’s first event in Atlanta.

Road to Atlanta

This Week’s Show

Matches Announced:

Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs Lucha Bros

Tag Team Battle Royal

Jon Moxley vs Jeff Cobb

Cody vs Wardlow in a Steel Cage

Segments Announced:

Nyla Rose Promo

AEW Dark Recap

Kris Statlander defeated Diamante.

Best Friends defeated TH2.

Big Swole defeated Christi Jaynes.

Young Bucks defeated Peter Avalon & QT Marshall.

Matches and Segments

Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Lucha Bros

Omega & Page continue to find ways to win, despite their constant miscommunication and Page’s continued drinking problem. This week will present what might be their greatest challenge yet in the form of the Lucha Bros, who haven’t competed on Dynamite since their February 5th victory with Butcher & The Blade over The Elite (Omega, Page & The Young Bucks).

Tag Team Battle Royal

This match will feature 10 teams competing for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships. The teams include: The Best Friends, Strong Hearts, The Hybrid 2, The Butcher & The Blade, Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Jurassic Express, SCU, Private Party, Proud and Powerful, The Young Bucks.

(Josh’s Analysis: A couple of weeks ago I ranted about a four-team tag match having too many teams, and how much I hated matches like that. This match will “feature” ten teams. TEN. What are we even doing here?)

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb

Last week, Chris Jericho revealed that he had searched the world and recruited an ally that would give the Inner Circle an upper hand in their ongoing feud with Jon Moxley. The mysterious new member was revealed to Jeff Cobb, who has held championships in Lucha Underground, PWG, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Cobb also wrestled for Guam in the 2004 Olympics.

(Josh’s Analysis: Cobb is a great signing for AEW. I was fortunate enough to see him wrestle for my local indy (DEFY) and loved what I saw. His pedigree as an Olympian will fit in nicely with the Inner Circle, and this match should be a banger.)

Cody vs. Wardlow – Steel Cage Match

After taking ten lashes in the ring last week, this match is the last of MJF’s stipulations that Cody must fulfill to face him at Revolution. This will be Wardlow’s in-ring debut with AEW, and the first cage match in company history.

(Josh’s Analysis: Arn Anderson confirmed that this match must be won by pinfall or submission and that escaping the cage will not be an option–which I love. I’m also very excited to finally see Wardlow’s ring work, and think Cody will make him look like a million bucks.)

CATCH UP… 2/12 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Tag Team Battle Royal, MJF vs. Jungle Boy, Dustin vs. Sammy Guevara, Moxley vs. Santana, Riho vs. Rose