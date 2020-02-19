2/19 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong, Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter, Jordan Devlin vs. Lio Rush, Takeover Portland fallout

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



The Velveteen Dream is back and will finally get hands on Roderick Strong. Plus, Jordan Devlin defends his NXT Cruiserweight Title against Lio Rush. What will the fallout be from NXT TakeOver: Portland? The only way to find out is to tune into NXT tonight on USA Network as Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuiness and Beth Phoenix will have the call from Full Sail University. Here’s a look at what’s currently for tonight’s show.

The Velveteen Dream teturns to action against Roderick Strong

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defends against Lio Rush

Chelsea Green looks to relaunch The Robert Stone Brand against Kayden Carter

What will be the fallout of Johnny Gargano’s shocking actions at Takeover?

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

•The Velveteen Dream teturns to action against Roderick Strong

For the first time since last October, the Velveteen Dream will be back in action as he goes on-on-one with Roderick Strong. Strong not only took the NXT North American Title way but with the help of the Undisputed Era placed the Velveteen Dream on the shelf. Dream has since returned and has made this personal by bearing the images of Strong’s wife and child on his tights. What will happen when these bitter rivals clash tonight on NXT?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a great match as both Dream and Strong are terrific wrestlers. I don’t think this will be the blowoff as I could see them both getting rematches and facing Keith Lee in a Triple-Threat Match for the NXT North American Title.)

•NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defends against Lio Rush

Jordan Devlin will defend his NXT Cruiserweight Title tonight against Lio Rush who earned an opportunity after he defeated Angel Garza last week. Last week, the champion told Rush that he’s the next stop on the Jordan Devlin Championship Tour. The question is will Rush prove Devlin wrong and become a 2x NXT Cruiserweight Champion?

"It looks like YOU are the next stop on the @Jordan_Devlin1 Cruiserweight Championship Tour." The #IrishAce puts the NXT Cruiserweight Title on the line against @itsLioRush NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/GbTKL4Evz4 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 13, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a terrific wrestling match as Devlin and Rush are two of the most talented cruiserweight in all of WWE. Devlin has been on role since winning the NXT Cruiserweight Title and I would expect to see him retain the title.)

•Chelsea Green looks to relaunch The Robert Stone Brand against Kayden Carter

The Robert Stone Brand was off to a rocky start after Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green two weeks ago. Now, Green looks to relaunch The Robert Stone Brand as she will face Carter in a rematch. Will Carter make Green & Stone’s plan go up in smoke again?

(Amin’s Analysis: There is star potential in Chelsea Green, but her pairing with Robert Stone hasn’t clicked. I would like to see Deonna Purrazzo help Green win the match so they can reunite and possibly go after the WWE Women Tag Team Titles. So this way Purrazzo can also join Green as part of the Robert Stone Brand.)

•What will be the fallout of Johnny Gargano’s shocking actions at Takeover?

Johnny Gargano shocked the NXT wrestling fans when he turned his back on Tommaso Ciampa and costed him a shot at the NXT Title at TakeOver: Portland. The question is will Johnny Wrestling explain his actions as to why he attacked his former DIY partner?

(Amin’s Analysis: The finish of the NXT Title match was unexpected but turned out great as now Adam Cole can continue his run as champion and possibly face Finn Balor. This was also great as it gives Gargano’s character a new direction and can continue his rivalry with Ciampa from 2018 which was one of the best storylines WWE has told in a while.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

NXT Champion Adam Cole defeated KUSHIDA and Johnny Gargano picked up a win over Cameron Grimes on the go-home show before TakeOver: Portland.

OVERALL THOUGHTS

The wrestling on the show will be solid like it always is on all NXT episodes. I’m more interested in the angles coming out of the show as slowly, but surly we will start seeing the big matches come together heading into NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay.

CATCH UP… 2/12 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Cole vs. Kushida, Grimes vs. Gargano, Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza