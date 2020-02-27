VIP AUDIO 2/27 – WKH – WWE Super Showdown: Full results and analysis including very big news in one match – Reigns-Corbin, Fiend-Goldberg, Bayley-Naomi, Gauntlet Match, Lesnar-Ricochet, more (21 min)

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents full results and analysis of the WWE Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia with one of the biggest in-ring stories to occur mid-afternoon U.S. time as Goldberg pinned The Fiend to capture the Universal Title at age 53. Also, Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet for the WWE Title, Bayley vs. Naomi for the Smackdown Title, Gauntlet Match for another trophy, two tag team title matches, Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin in a cage, and more.

